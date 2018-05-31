Pope vows 'never again' to clergy sexual abuse and cover up in Chile

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Thursday promised “never again” to Chilean Catholics scarred by a culture of clergy sexual abuse and cover-up in the country where a widespread scandal has devastated the Church’s credibility.

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis attends a meeting with faithful of the diocese of Rome at Saint John Lateran Basilica in Rome, Italy May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

In a letter to all Chilean Catholics, Francis also praised victims of sexual abuse in the country for persevering in bringing the truth to light despite attempts by Church officials to discredit them.