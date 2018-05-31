FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 31, 2018 / 5:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pope vows 'never again' to clergy sexual abuse and cover up in Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Thursday promised “never again” to Chilean Catholics scarred by a culture of clergy sexual abuse and cover-up in the country where a widespread scandal has devastated the Church’s credibility.

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis attends a meeting with faithful of the diocese of Rome at Saint John Lateran Basilica in Rome, Italy May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

In a letter to all Chilean Catholics, Francis also praised victims of sexual abuse in the country for persevering in bringing the truth to light despite attempts by Church officials to discredit them.

Reporting By Dave Sherwood and Philip Pullella; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.