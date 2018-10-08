Albemarle shares drop after Chile rejects hike in lithium quota

SANTIAGO/HOUSTON (Reuters) - Shares of Albemarle Corp (ALB.N) fell as much as 2.3 percent on Monday following news that Chile’s nuclear regulator has refused to increase the company’s quota to sell lithium produced from its Salar de Atacama operation.

The Chilean Nuclear Energy Commission (CCHEN) rejected Albemarle’s March request to “increase its quota to sell lithium products...by 258,446 tonnes,” according to a Sept. 13 agency resolution obtained by Reuters via a Chilean freedom of information request.

Chilean newspaper La Tercera originally reported the agency’s decision rejecting the higher quota on Saturday, citing CCHEN executive director Patricio Aguilera.

Lithium is used in batteries that power products ranging from cell phones to electric vehicles.

Albemarle, the world’s largest lithium producer, previously said that it could achieve an increase in production using more efficient technology, and without extracting any more lithium-rich brine, or saltwater, from the environmentally sensitive Atacama salt flats.

But Chile’s nuclear agency said in the September resolution that Albemarle had failed to answer more detailed questions about how the “technology would permit the increase in efficiency.”

Albemarle representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

The setback could represent a major blow to Albemarle, which aims to increase output of the ultralight metal.

According to the CCHEN filing reviewed by Reuters, Albemarle in March asked for an increase in its lithium quota to “258,446 metric tons of lithium metal equivalent.”

The filing does not indicate the timeframe for the quota increase, though lithium companies typically seek decades-long quotas and contracts.

The request came as Albemarle has publicly touted an increase in allowed output to 145,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent annually through 2043 from Chile’s Economic Development Agency (Corfo).

The reason for the discrepancy between the two requests to two different agencies was not immediately clear.

Corfo, which oversees lithium production in the Salar de Atacama, declined to comment on the decision by the nuclear regulator.

In Chile, CCHEN authorizes lithium exports under a law that dates back to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, which declared lithium “strategic” for its value in nuclear production processes.

Shares of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albermarle closed down 0.8 percent at $102.25 on Monday.