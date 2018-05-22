Chile's President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services: sources

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - President Sebastian Pinera will meet Amazon Web Services Vice President Teresa Carlson on Wednesday, three government sources told Reuters on Tuesday, as the company eyes expansion in Latin America.
Amazon.com Inc aims to expand cloud computing operations in Latin America and has already opened offices in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. Carlson, who is vice president, worldwide public sector, visited Argentina this week after the company opened an office in Buenos Aires last month.
Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Susan Thomas