Four planes make emergency landings in Chile and Peru after bomb threats: authorities

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Four planes were forced to make emergency landings in Chile and Peru on Thursday due to bomb threats issued to the Chilean Civil Aviation Authority, it said in a statement.

Police patrol with dogs near the LATAM airlines gates in Jorge Chavez airport in Callao, Peru, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Two of the planes were operated by LATAM Airlines and two by Sky, a low-cost Chilean airline, the aviation authority said.

The planes were undergoing checks of passengers, baggage, and their cabins and holds by police and airport security, it said.