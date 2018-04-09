Chile inflation seen up 0.2 percent in April: poll

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s consumer prices are expected to rise 0.2 pct in April as the peso continues strong against the dollar and rates are seen on hold, according to a monthly poll of 66 traders published Monday.

Chile’s central bank is also expected to hold its benchmark interest rate CLINTR=ECI at 2.50 percent through October, in line with the previous month’s forecast.

The trader’s poll predicted that the central bank would increase the rate to 2.75 pct by May of 2019.