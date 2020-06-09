Chilean economic growth to sink 15.5% in May, 13% in second quarter: poll

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean economic growth will sink 15.5% in May and 13% in the second quarter as the world’s largest copper producer continues to struggle with the effects of an economic shutdown to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, analysts said in a central bank poll published on Tuesday.

The central bank is not likely to adjust its 0.5% interest rate for the next five months at least, with inflation sinking from 2.5% at present - within the bank’s 2% to 4% range - to zero next month, but recovering to 2.5% in 11 months, the analysts said.

The exchange rate was seen at 780 pesos per dollar in two months and 760 pesos to the dollar in 11 months.

Chile is among the worst-hit by the new coronavirus in South America so far, with a total of 138,846 cases and 2,264 deaths confirmed as of Monday.