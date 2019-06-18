Chile's Codelco sweetens contract offer in bid to end mine strike: sources

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean miner Codelco has presented a sweetened contract offer to workers in a bid to end a 5-day strike at its key Chuquicamata copper mine, two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters on Tuesday.

Striking miners and police clashed earlier on Tuesday, with authorities using rubber bullets and tear gas as workers tried to block access to the state-owned firm’s mine, one of its most important copper deposits.

The two sources asked not to be named because the new contract offer had not yet been made public.