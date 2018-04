SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile state miner Codelco, the world’s top copper miner, said on Friday that a union of workers at its Radomiro Tomic copper mine had approved the company’s final contract offer, averting the risk of a strike.

The logo of Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, is seen at their headquarters in downtown Santiago, Chile March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

The 744-member union, representing the majority of workers at the mine, last week rejected a final offer for a new labor contract, forcing a period of government-facilitated mediation.