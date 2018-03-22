FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 11:02 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Codelco reaches agreement with professionals at Ministro Hales mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s state copper miner Codelco said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the professionals’ union at its Ministro Hales mine in northern Chile, following early talks on a new collective labor contract.

The 36-month contract, which includes a signing bonus of 7.1 million pesos ($11,600), was approved by 75 percent of the union, Codelco said in a statement.

Ministro Hales had production of around 215,000 tonnes of copper in 2017.

Codelco is the world’s No. 1 copper producer.

($1=608.45 pesos)

Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Sandra Maler

