Striking miners clash with police at Chile's Chuquicamata mine

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas in clashes early on Tuesday with miners striking at Chile’s giant Chuquicamata copper mine, as the workers tried to block access to a site operated by state-owned giant, Codelco.

A group of workers at the mine from unions 1, 2 and 3, which represent 80% of its workforce, was repelled by the police, while at least 12 people were arrested, one of the unions said.

The mine is now facing its fifth day of strike action.

“The repression is absolute and harsh,” said Hector Milla, president of union 3, adding the workers were part of the strike action that began on Friday when negotiations over a new collective labor contract failed.

Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner, said the protesters had prevented the entry of vehicles carrying workers not participating in the strike.

“This illegal forceful action, publicly promoted by some leaders of these organizations, is a sign of the lack of respect they have for their own comrades,” Codelco said in a statement, adding it would seek legal action against those responsible.

The miner did not comment on the impact of the protest on the firm’s operations.

Chuquicamata, or “Chuqui,” one of Codelco’s key copper deposits, faces a challenge to maintain output as the open-pit mine undergoes a complex $5 billion-plus transformation into an underground shaft mine.