FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
March 30, 2018 / 12:34 AM / in 2 hours

Workers at Codelco's Radomiro Tomic mine reject contract offer

Fabian Cambero

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A union representing the majority of workers at Codelco’s Radomiro Tomic mine in Chile has rejected a final offer for a new labor contract, forcing a period of government-facilitated mediation, the company said on Thursday.

The union, part of state miner Codelco’s Northern Division, has 744 members, the majority of the mine’s workers.

At the same time, Codelco said in a statement it had inked a wage deal with a smaller, 109-member union of administrators at the mine.

The dual announcements come amid a busy year of labor negotiations in world top copper producer Chile.

The majority of the negotiations to date, while occasionally tumultuous, have led to harmonious agreements between workers and management.

Earlier on Thursday, Codelco CEO Nelson Pizarro called on workers to show restraint and moderation in negotiations, even as buoyant copper prices have boosted the aspirations of many unions.

Codelco is the world’s No.1 copper miner.

The company’s Radomiro Tomic mine produced 319,000 tonnes of copper in 2017.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.