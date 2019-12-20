Chile's Codelco announces cancellation of desalination project contract

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Codelco's El Teniente copper mine, the world's largest underground copper mine is shown on a vehicle near Machali, Chile, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder/File Photo

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s state copper miner Codelco said on Friday it would cancel a contract awarded in November to a consortium led by Japanese firm Marubeni to construct a desalination plant to feed its northern mines.

“Between awarding the tender and signing the contract we identified adjustments to be made to the project, prompting a decision to redefine the tender, which will take place within the next 24 months,” the company said in a statement.

MTT, the consortium that won the tender, is made up of Marubeni, Transelec and Techint.