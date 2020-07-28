Commodities
July 28, 2020 / 2:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Supervisors at Antofagasta's Centinela copper mine in Chile accept new contract

Fabian Cambero

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Supervisors at Antofagasta Minerals’ Centinela copper mine in Chile have agreed to a new contract offer, avoiding the possibility of a strike, the union president said on Monday.

The supervisors’ union agreed last week to extend government-mediated talks after failing to agree on a new contract with Antofagasta.

The union had voted in favor of a walk-off on July 13, however, both parties are required to participate in government-led talks, which typically last between five and 10 business days, before a strike can begin. The company pledged to deliver a new contract offer on Monday, a union representative said.

Antofagasta does not comment on its labor negotiations.

Centinela produced 276,600 tonnes of copper last year.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below