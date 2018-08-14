FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 14, 2018 / 4:54 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Escondida union and BHP agree to extend labor talks, avert strike: union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - The union at the world’s largest copper mine, BHP’s Escondida deposit in Chile, agreed to extend government-mediated talks with company management late on Monday, suspending its plans for a potential strike.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in northern Chile, in Antofagasta, Chile March 31, 2008. . REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado//File Photo

The union said it had managed to get past key sticking points in negotiations with BHP for a new labor contract, but added in a statement that there were still important points to be resolved.

Workers had approved a stoppage starting on Tuesday if the Anglo-Australian company did not improve its offer for a new contract after five days of negotiations led by the government.

Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.