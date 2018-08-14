Escondida union and BHP agree to extend labor talks, avert strike: union

LIMA (Reuters) - The union at the world’s largest copper mine, BHP’s Escondida deposit in Chile, agreed to extend government-mediated talks with company management late on Monday, suspending its plans for a potential strike.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in northern Chile, in Antofagasta, Chile March 31, 2008. . REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado//File Photo

The union said it had managed to get past key sticking points in negotiations with BHP for a new labor contract, but added in a statement that there were still important points to be resolved.

Workers had approved a stoppage starting on Tuesday if the Anglo-Australian company did not improve its offer for a new contract after five days of negotiations led by the government.