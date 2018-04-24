FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 12:59 PM / in an hour

Union at BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The union of workers at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world’s largest, told Reuters on Tuesday it had made little progress in reaching an early contract deal with management, making it “highly likely” that no agreement would be struck before official talks begin in June.

The union accepted an offer to begin early negotiations with the Anglo-Australian miner in March in an effort to avoid another strike at the northern Chile mine. Failure to reach a labor deal caused a 44-day strike at the mine last year, which jolted the global copper market and sent shock waves through Chile’s economy.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

