Lundin Mining to meet Candelaria workers amid strike, union chief says

FILE PHOTO: A man passes the Lundin Group mining company booth during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Canada’s Lundin Mining will meet on Wednesday with the Mina union at its Candelaria copper deposit in Chile in a bid to resume talks to end a strike that began last week, the union’s head said on Tuesday.

The union walked off the job last Thursday after list-ditch talks broke down over a contract deal.

The head of the 350-member union also criticized what he said were attempts to shut down the strike.

“There is a persecution against the leaders for defending the rights of the workers,” said Patricio Gárate, head of the 350-member union.

Lundin Mining did not immediately respond to the meeting.

Copper prices have been supported because of concerns about possible strikes in Chile, the world’s largest producer of the red metal.

Gárate previously told Reuters that one of the most important differences between the two sides was that the workers opposed changes in benefits and certain clauses in the collective contract.

Candelaria produced 111,400 tonnes of copper in 2019 and had reached 74,200 tonnes as of August this year.