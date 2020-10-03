Lundin Mining union in Chile says talks making 'slow progress'

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Negotiations between Canada’s Lundin Mining and the union at its Candelaria copper mine in Chile are making slow progress in their bid to avoid a strike at the deposit, the head of the mine’s union told Reuters on Saturday.

Canada’s Lundin Mining requested government mediation late last month in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike by one of its unions after failing to reach a contract deal.

The mine’s union of 350 members had rejected the company’s latest offer on Sept. 28, leaving negotiations at a stand-still.

“Progress is slow. If no agreement is reached by Wednesday the 7th (of September), the strike will take effect,” union president Patricio Gárate said in a message.

Candelaria produced 111,400 tonnes of copper in 2019 and had reached 65,400 tonnes as of July this year. Chile is the world’s largest producer of the red metal.