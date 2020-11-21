Workers at Lundin's Candelaria mine in Chile accept new agreement

(Reuters) - One of the unions on strike at Chile’s Candelaria copper mine accepted a 30-month collective agreement from Lundin Mining Corp on Friday, the company said in a statement.

The Candelaria AOS Union, representing about 550 workers at Lundin’s Candelaria operations in Chile, accepted the last formal offer, presented by Candelaria on Nov. 12, the company said.

The company is assessing a resumption of partial operations at the mine, while the other union, Candelaria Mine Workers Union, representing about 350 workers, continues its strike.

The proposal includes increases in allocations and payments for closing the negotiations of 17.5 million pesos ($22,800), the company had told Reuters.

The Candelaria copper mine, owned by the Canadian miner, announced plans to suspend operations at the mine on Oct. 20, after the two unions called on their workers to begin strikes.