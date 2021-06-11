Workers at Spence copper mine in Chile reach contract deal, avoid strike

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Workers at BHP Group’s Spence copper mine in Chile said on Friday they had reached a new contract deal with the company, avoiding a strike.

The union representing 1,100 mine workers in the northern Atacama Desert, had been in government mediation talks after having rejected the most recent offer from the company.

“The new offer reached by mandatory mediation was approved,” Ronald Salcedo, president of the union, told Reuters.

The agreement comes at a time when copper prices have reached record highs thanks to prospects for a global economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

“The agreement reached shows how we must face the present and future challenges of Spence,” said Ana Zuniga, a spokesperson for Spence.