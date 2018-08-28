Canada's Teck to begin Quebrada Blanca mine upgrade in November

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd will begin work in November on a $4.8 billion phase 2 project at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in northern Chile, Chile’s mines minister said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Teck Resources sign is on display during the company's annual general meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford/File Photo

The company received environmental approval for the plan earlier this month, which aims to extend the life of the aging deposit by 25 years and boost production to 300,000 tonnes of copper annually.

It said in July it would be seeking a development partner to invest $2 billion for a 30 to 40 percent share in the project, and hoped to close a deal in the fourth quarter.

The project includes the first large-scale use of desalinated seawater for mining in Chile’s arid Tarapaca region, as well as a 140,000-tonne per day concentrator.

“Quebrada Blanca will start moving in November,” minister Baldo Prokurica told journalists at a meeting in Santiago.

Teck could not immediately be reached for comment.

Quebrada Blanca produced 23,400 tonnes of copper in 2017.