Canada's Lundin seeks mediation to stave off strike at Candelaria mine in Chile

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Canada’s Lundin Mining, owner of the Candelaria mine in Chile, has requested government mediation in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike by one of its unions after failing to reach a contract deal, the company said on Wednesday.

The mine’s union of 350 members rejected the company’s latest most recent offer on Sept. 28, leaving negotiations at a stand-still.

“If a collective contract is not signed within this period, workers can exercise their right to strike,” the company said in a statement, reiterating its willingness to reach an agreement.

The union could not be immediately reached for comment.

Candelaria produced 111,400 tons of copper in 2019.