Caserones copper mine in Chile says to close copper concentrator

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Caserones copper mine in Chile said on Tuesday that it would temporarily shut down its copper concentrator in order to replace a leaking pipe.

The Environmental Tribunal of Antofagasta, a province of Chile’s northern mining region, asked Lumina Copper, which owns the mine, to shut down the processing plant for 15 days following a tailings spill into a nearby river, Caserones said in a statement.

Caserones said in a statement the rest of the mine remained in operation.