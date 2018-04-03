FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 3, 2018 / 7:34 PM / Updated a day ago

Caserones copper mine in Chile says to close copper concentrator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Caserones copper mine in Chile said on Tuesday that it would temporarily shut down its copper concentrator in order to replace a leaking pipe.

The Environmental Tribunal of Antofagasta, a province of Chile’s northern mining region, asked Lumina Copper, which owns the mine, to shut down the processing plant for 15 days following a tailings spill into a nearby river, Caserones said in a statement.

Caserones said in a statement the rest of the mine remained in operation.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.