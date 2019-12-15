Chile's Codelco sees medium-term copper price at $2.6-$2.8 per pound: newspaper

FILE PHOTO: A copper roll that will be used for drawings is seen at the workshop of the artist Ricardo Moreno in San Pedro de Barva, Costa Rica October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate/File Photo

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s Codelco, the world’s top copper producer, expects prices to average about $2.6 to $2.8 per pound over the medium term, its chief executive said in an interview published on Sunday.

State-controlled Codelco is in the midst of a $40 billion investment push aimed mainly at boosting its so-called “structural projects” to allow it to maintain its current level of production.

“We are looking at a medium-term copper price that ranges from just over $2.6 to $2.8 dollars per pound,” CEO Octavio Araneda said in an interview with local newspaper El Mercurio.

He said the company should generate additional revenue for the state of about $1 billion per year starting in 2021.

He also said the company may return to the debt market “if favorable conditions exist” despite doubts about its already high level of leverage.