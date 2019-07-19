World News
Alert issued for stolen car with nuclear substance in Chile

By Dave Sherwood and Natalia A. Ramos Miranda

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - What appeared to be a typical case of car theft in Chile’s capital on Friday became more dire when authorities said the vehicle was carrying a dangerous radioactive substance.

Chilean nuclear agency CCHEN said the stolen vehicle, a truck, was carrying a piece of industrial radiographic equipment called a SENTINEL 880, “which contains a radioactive substance Iridium-192.”

Iridium-192 is a radioactive isotope of chemical element iridium, according to the U.S. National Center for Biotechnology Information. High doses of Iridium-192 are used to treat tumors. The substance is also used in clinical X-ray systems.

“Don’t touch, manipulate or attempt to utilize the device, as it can cause serious health effects,” CCHEN said in a statement.

The agency posted a photo of the equipment on its Twitter account and recommended anybody who spotted it or the stolen vehicle immediately call their local police or fire department.

