Chile accuses Colombian man in serial killings of homeless people

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean authorities have accused a Colombian man of murdering at least seven people, including several who were homeless on the streets of the capital Santiago.

Police arrested Diego Ruiz Restrepo, 30, on Monday after using surveillance camera images to identify him, the regional prosecutor’s office said on Twitter. The suspect, who authorities said entered Chile several years ago as a tourist, was due to appear before a judge on Friday.

Prosecutors said several of the victims were sleeping when they were attacked. Media reports said the killer used a knife.

Reuters could not immediately reach Restrepo nor his lawyer for comment.

Chile’s Undersecretary for Crime Prevention Katherine Martorell said police were examining past unsolved cases to see if any could be tied to the same culprit.