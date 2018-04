SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity CLACTI=ECI rose 4.0 percent in February from the same month a year ago, its largest increase in two years, the central bank said on Thursday.

The IMACEC economic activity index, encompassing about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures, came in just below a Reuters forecast of a 4.5 percent increase.

Compared with January, economic activity increased a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent.