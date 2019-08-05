Chile's economic activity up 1.3% in June from year ago: central bank

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity CLACTI=ECI rose 1.3% in June from the same month a year ago due to slow expansion in the country’s key mining sector, the central bank said on Monday.

The reading was below market expectations of 2.4% growth.

Mining activity in June rose a scant 0.3%. Non-mining activity grew by 1.4%, the bank said.

The IMACEC activity index encompasses about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures. The index was unchanged from May, the bank said.