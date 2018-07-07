Chile government says will raise 2018 growth estimate-local daily

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s government will likely raise its estimate for this year’s economic expansion from 3.5 percent, the finance minister was quoted saying in a local newspaper.

Chile’s economy grew 4.7 percent in the first five months of this year from the same period a year earlier.

“The figures for May give us a very good base for the annual expansion of GDP. In this scenario, it’s most probable that we’ll revise our growth estimate upwards,” Economy Minister Felipe Larrain said, according to the daily La Tercera.

The government’s new estimate is expected to be announced in Congress next week.