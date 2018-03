SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A Pinera administration plan to simplify Chile’s tax code will have no impact on overall tax revenue in Chile, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday.

Chile's Finance Minister Felipe Larrain poses for a picture at the Finance Ministry building in Santiago, Chile March 14 2018. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

“It’s a project that’s fiscally neutral. That doesn’t mean that we won’t touch some (tax) rates, but fundamentally, we’re interested in greatly simplifying the system,” Larrain said.