Chile's Guillier concedes presidency to Pinera

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Center-left presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier conceded the Chilean presidency to billionaire conservative Sebastian Pinera on Sunday, as Chile followed other South American nations making a political turn to the right.

With 96.31 percent of votes counted in the world’s top copper producer, former president and market favorite Pinera had won 54.57 percent of ballots, according to electoral agency Servel. Guillier had 45.43 percent.

Guillier recognized a “harsh defeat” but urged Pinera to continue with outgoing center-left President Michelle Bachelet’s reforms.