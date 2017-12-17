FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 17, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 2 days ago

Chilean conservative Pinera seen winning presidency: media forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Billionaire former President Sebastian Pinera will likely win Chile’s presidential election on Sunday, Radio Bio-Bio forecast, a result that would likely usher in more market friendly policies in the world’s top copper producer.

Pinera, a conservative, was seen taking 54.8 percent of the vote, the local broadcaster said after polls closed, with center-left candidate Alejandro Guillier with 45.2 percent in the contest to take over from President Michelle Bachelet.

The exit poll from Radio Bio-Bio, a well-known broadcaster, was the most accurate in Chile’s first round presidential vote in November.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Paul Simao

