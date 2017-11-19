Chile's Pinera seen winning 36 percent of vote, Guillier 23 percent: media projection

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Billionaire and ex-president Sebastian Pinera would come in first in Chile’s presidential election on Sunday, but would fall short of the 50 percent of votes necessary to avoid a runoff, Radio Bio-Bio forecast.

Pinera was seen as taking 35.7 percent of the vote, local broadcaster Radio Bio-Bio said after polls closed. His second place rival, center-left Alejandro Guillier, had 23.2 percent, and the third-place leftist Beatriz Sanchez had 20.2 percent. A run-off election would be held December 17.