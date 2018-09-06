FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chilean state energy firm ENAP's workers threaten strike over pollution claims

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Workers at Chilean state energy company ENAP on Thursday threatened a nationwide strike after the government said the company’s facility on the central coastline was responsible for a gas leak that saw more than 300 people seek medical treatment.

Nolberto Diaz, president of the ENAP workers’ federation, speaking to journalists in the industrial zone of Quintero, 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Santiago, said other companies were responsible for the “toxic cloud” and accused the government of making “unfounded” claims.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Antonio de la Jara; writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

