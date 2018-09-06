Chilean state energy firm ENAP's workers threaten strike over pollution claims

(Reuters) - Workers at Chilean state energy company ENAP on Thursday threatened a nationwide strike after the government said the company’s facility on the central coastline was responsible for a gas leak that saw more than 300 people seek medical treatment.

Nolberto Diaz, president of the ENAP workers’ federation, speaking to journalists in the industrial zone of Quintero, 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Santiago, said other companies were responsible for the “toxic cloud” and accused the government of making “unfounded” claims.