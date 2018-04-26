LATAM Airlines crew union says to end strike, shares rise

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The union of cabin workers for LAN Express, a subsidiary of the Chile-based LATAM Airlines LTM.SN group, said on Thursday it would end a more than two-week strike that had led to the cancellation of 2,000 flights.

The departures area of Lan airlines is seen empty inside the international airport, during an indefinite strike of the Cabin Crew Union of LAN Express, a subsidiary of the Chile-based LATAM Airlines group, Santiago, Chile April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The 1,000-member Cabin Crew Union of LAN Express, which had negotiated for more than two months with the airline, the region’s largest carrier, said in a statement it would explain its reasons in a press conference later on Thursday.

LATAM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of LATAM Airlines were up 1.77 percent at 9,433 pesos on the Santiago Stock Exchange in morning trade.