Union for LATAM Airlines says to unilaterally end strike

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The union of cabin workers for LAN Express, a subsidiary of the Chile-based LATAM Airlines LTM.SN group, said on Thursday it would unilaterally end a more than two-week strike that had led to the cancellation of 2,000 flights.
The 1,000-member Cabin Crew Union of LAN Express, which had negotiated for more than two months with the airline, the region´s largest carrier, said early Thursday morning in a statement it would explain its rationale in a press conference later today.
LATAM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
