April 26, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Union for LATAM Airlines says to unilaterally end strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The union of cabin workers for LAN Express, a subsidiary of the Chile-based LATAM Airlines LTM.SN group, said on Thursday it would unilaterally end a more than two-week strike that had led to the cancellation of 2,000 flights.

The departures area of Lan airlines is seen empty inside the international airport, during an indefinite strike of the Cabin Crew Union of LAN Express, a subsidiary of the Chile-based LATAM Airlines group, Santiago, Chile April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The 1,000-member Cabin Crew Union of LAN Express, which had negotiated for more than two months with the airline, the region´s largest carrier, said early Thursday morning in a statement it would explain its rationale in a press conference later today.

LATAM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

