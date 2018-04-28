FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2018 / 3:38 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

LATAM Airlines crews head back to work after ending strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - LAN Express, a unit of Chile-based LATAM Airlines, will resume normal flight schedules on Thursday after most of the unionized workers of the unit formally ended an 18-day-old strike, the company said on Saturday.

The departures area of Lan airlines is seen empty inside the international airport, during an indefinite strike of the Cabin Crew Union of LAN Express, a subsidiary of the Chile-based LATAM Airlines group, Santiago, Chile April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

“More than 750 cabin crew, members of the LAN Express union, have already been reinstated,” a representative of LATAM told Reuters. “Starting on Thursday, May 3, itineraries will be operating as usual.”

The union representing the crew members confirmed that it held an assembly late on Friday and decided to formally end the strike under Chilean labor rules.

The strike caused about 2,000 flight cancellations in Chile and some regional routes, affecting about 350,000 passengers.

LATAM is the largest air transport group in Latin America with operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru.

Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
