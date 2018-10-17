Chilean government to seek international arbitration over Albemarle contract

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Chilean government said on Wednesday it would seek international arbitration over what it alleged was the failure of lithium miner Albemarle Corp to adhere to the terms of a contract drawn up in 2016.

Prosecutor of Corfo (Corporation for the promotion of production) Maria Elina Cruz, speaks in the Senate mining commission at the Chilean Congress in Valparaiso, Chile October 3, 2018. Picture taken October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The state development agency Corfo said Albemarle had failed to reply to an agreement to supply a preferential price offer for as much of 25 per cent of its annual production to companies seeking to produce battery materials within Chile.