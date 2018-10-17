FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
October 17, 2018 / 8:37 PM / a few seconds ago

Chilean government to seek international arbitration over Albemarle contract

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Chilean government said on Wednesday it would seek international arbitration over what it alleged was the failure of lithium miner Albemarle Corp to adhere to the terms of a contract drawn up in 2016.

Prosecutor of Corfo (Corporation for the promotion of production) Maria Elina Cruz, speaks in the Senate mining commission at the Chilean Congress in Valparaiso, Chile October 3, 2018. Picture taken October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The state development agency Corfo said Albemarle had failed to reply to an agreement to supply a preferential price offer for as much of 25 per cent of its annual production to companies seeking to produce battery materials within Chile.

Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.