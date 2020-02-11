Exclusive: Germany's Volkswagen and Daimler push for more 'sustainable' Chile lithium

FILE PHOTO: A view of Pedernales Salt Flat in the Atacama Desert, Chile November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - German automakers Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE) have launched a study to push for more “sustainable” lithium mining in Chile, according to lobbyist filings reviewed by Reuters, a sign of growing supply chain concerns ahead of an expected electric vehicle boom. Chile’s Atacama salt flat is by far the biggest source of supply of the ultralight battery metal in South America’s so-called “lithium triangle.” The region, whose fragile ecosystem relies on a limited water supply, is home to the globe’s top two producers, U.S.-based Albemarle (ALB.N) and Chile’s SQM (SQMA.SN).