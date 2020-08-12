Exclusive: Chilean regulator preps sweeping Atacama review as it abandons SQM legal battle

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s environmental regulator has withdrawn from its legal battle to defend a compliance plan by lithium miner SQM that it approved last year, according to a filing seen by Reuters, a decision that could prove a major setback as the miner seeks to ramp up output of the coveted battery metal.

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the brine pools and processing areas of the Soquimich (SQM) lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat, the world's second largest salt flat and the largest lithium deposit currently in production, with over a quarter of the world's known reserves, in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

The Environmental Superintendent (SMA) also said it was planning a new “comprehensive management plan” for the Atacama salt flat in northern Chile where SQM and other companies mine lithium and copper.

In 2019, the SMA gave its blessing to a $25 million compliance plan drawn up by SQM after a multi-year investigation had found the company had over-drawn lithium-rich brine from the salt flat. But that decision was tossed out by a regional court in December at the behest of local indigenous communities.

The SMA had been planning to take the battle to defend the compliance plan to the country’s Supreme Court, but said in the filing that it had ultimately decided not to fight the lower court’s order.

“The (decision) to drop the appeal... comes as the SMA begins to develop a comprehensive management plan for the Atacama salt flat basin,” the agency said.

It said that plan involved a series of actions aimed at the “four principal companies that have projects in the salt flat.” The filing names SQM, SQM’s lithium rival Albemarle, Antofagasta’s Zaldivar copper mine and BHP’s Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine.

Those actions include enforcement and cross-referencing data from the miners, in order to better understand their environmental impact, the agency said, citing its recent decision to charge Escondida with over-pumping water for 15 years.

The SMA also said it had required the four miners to provide reports to facilitate real-time water monitoring on the flat.

SQM did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the regulator’s decision.

Water continues to be a major sticking point for the plans of both SQM and Albemarle to boost output of lithium from the salt flats of the Atacama, the world’s driest desert. The region supplies around one-quarter of the global supply of lithium, a key ingredient in the batteries that power cellphones and electric vehicles.

The lower court, in its December 2019 decision to scrap SQM’s compliance plan, noted the flat’s “particular fragility” and called for a water model to help ensure mining on the flat was sustainable.

The SMA had initially rebuked those arguments, calling the court’s decision “unfounded.” It accused judges of cherry-picking information to favor its finding and “omitting... evidence that had been pondered by the SMA.”

In the latest filing, the SMA said it now believed it best to abide by the court’s decision and require SQM conduct a new compliance plan.

The SMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it had changed its mind.

Soaring lithium demand has raised questions about whether the region can support current and future levels of lithium production along with the needs of sprawling nearby copper mines, a booming tourism industry and indigenous communities.