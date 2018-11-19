Chileans protest with pots and pans over killing of indigenous man

Santiago (Reuters) - Banging pots and pans, Chileans protested on Sunday night against the death of an indigenous man shot by police, in a harsh rebuke of conservative President Sebastian Pinera’s handling of relations with the native Mapuche communities.

The metallic cacophony could be heard across the capital, Santiago, as protesters demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Andres Chadwick and the governor of the Southern region of Araucania, where the man was shot.

Camilo Catrillanca Marin, 24, was shot in the head on Wednesday after police allegedly faced an attack of automatic gunfire during an operation to detain a suspected gang of car thieves in a rural community near the town of Ercilla, 480 miles (772 km) south of Santiago.

The killing has shone a spotlight on the government’s relationship with indigenous communities and the governance of Mapuche ancestral lands.

Speaking on an official visit to New Zealand, President Pinera called the incident “regrettable,” adding that he had full confidence in the interior and public security ministries in their investigation of the incident.