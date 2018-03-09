FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 3:29 PM / a day ago

Workers at Los Pelambres mine in Chile reject contract offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Workers in the largest union at Antofagasta PLC’s Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile rejected an offer for a new labor contract, paving the way for a strike, a union source told Reuters on Friday.

Workers and the company would still have to go through a mediation process with the government to try to reach a deal. Another union representing workers at the mine’s mill has already reached a deal with Antofagasta. Chile is the world’s No. 1 copper producer and exporter.

Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
