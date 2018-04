SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s state-owned miner Codelco, the world’s biggest copper producer, said on Monday that it has reached a deal on a new collective labor contract with a union of professional workers at its Chuquicamata mine.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, is seen at their headquarters in downtown Santiago, Chile March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

The new three-year contract, includes a 7.3 million peso ($12,500) bonus and was approved by 82 percent of unionized professional workers at the mine, Codelco said in a statement.

Chuquicamata produced 331,000 tonnes of copper in 2017.