Exclusive: Sinopec USA turns copper buyer to source for China operations: sources

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. unit of China’s oil major Sinopec Corp is procuring copper to send to its equipment suppliers in mainland China, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a rare move by a Chinese oil company.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of China's Sinopec Corp is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip /File Photo

Sinopec USA is seeking to buy a total of 300,000 tonnes of copper and copper concentrates per year to then sell on to its mainland suppliers of copper rods and cables, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions were confidential. Sinopec will then buy back the finished product, the sources said on the sidelines of the CRU-CESCO annual mining conference.

Sinopec began to buy copper last year, the people said, and plans to source some of its material from Latin America. It may look to expand into procurement of other metals as required.

In a statement, Sinopec confirmed that two of its representatives attended the conference for the first time to seek copper supplies for customers on an e-commerce platform. It added that the intent was only for such procurement and that no contracts had been signed. The procurement efforts come after Sinopec pledged to raise spending on energy infrastructure after a bumper earnings season last year, betting on robust growth demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG).China, the world’s biggest copper user, imported 352,000 tonnes of unwrought copper and 1.45 million tonnes of copper concentrate in February. Sinopec representatives are seeking meetings with a number of mining companies that have Latin American copper operations, including Brazil’s Vale, three sources said.

Two of the sources said they were also reaching out to Canada’s Teck, Arizona-based Southern Copper, which is controlled by Grupo Mexico, as well as Chilean miners Codelco [COBRE.UL] and Antofagasta. Vale and Teck declined to comment while Southern Copper, Codelco and Antofagasta did not respond to requests for comment. Companies such as car makers that use commodities like aluminum and copper in bulk often lock in supplies in long-term deals to protect against big swings in prices and secure raw materials. Car makers and high-tech companies are currently scrambling to secure raw materials like cobalt, fearing a shortage due to soaring demand for electric vehicles and their batteries.

China’s state-owned enterprises are sometimes eligible to avoid raw material import duties for products that they then export to other markets. It is unusual for an oil company to buy copper directly from producers and do tolling deals with wire makers. Sinopec last month pledged to raise spending by 17.7 percent this year mostly on upstream development, after the company posted its best annual earnings since 2013 on the back of a rally in oil prices above $70 a barrel. The energy firm said some of the funds would go towards building more shale gas production capacity in southwest China as it plans to more than double its LNG receiving capacity in the next six years to 26 million tonnes on an annual basis.