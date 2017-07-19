Workers at Chile's Zaldivar mine to vote on new contract offer

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Workers at Chile's Zaldivar copper mine, owned by Antofagasta PLC, will vote on a new contract offer later this week, the union said on Tuesday, after a vote to strike last week prompted government-mediated negotiations.

The union invited its members to assemblies on Wednesday and Thursday to learn about the new contract proposal and vote. Chile is the world's largest copper producer, and the threat of a strike at the mine, a partnership between Antofagasta and Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp, has affected prices.

Talks began last Friday following the strike vote on July 10.

Zaldivar's workers have the same legal adviser as the union at Escondida, the largest copper mine in the world, where workers went on strike for more than 40 days earlier this year.

