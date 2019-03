FILE PHOTO: KGHM's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in Lubin, southern-western Poland, in this July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Miner KGHM will extend negotiations with a union at its Chilean copper mine Sierra Gorda, averting a strike, a union representative said on Tuesday.

The company had until the end of Tuesday to request government mediation to help reach a deal with the union of 520 workers.