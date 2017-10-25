Pinera keeps lead in Chile's presidential race: CEP poll

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean conservative presidential candidate Sebastian Pinera kept his lead in voter preference ahead of next months’ first round election, and was seen beating his two closest rivals in a likely run-off, pollster CEP said Wednesday.

Pinera has support of 32.8 percent of voters in the November 19 election, up from 31.3 percent in CEP’s last poll on September 1. Center-left Senator Alejandro Guillier has 13.8 percent, from 14.5 percent previously, while leftist Beatriz Sanchez slipped about 3 percentage points in the poll to about 7.0 percent.