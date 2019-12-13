World News
December 13, 2019 / 1:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chile must prosecute police, army for violence against protesters: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - Chilean police and army used excessive or unnecessary force to quell recent demonstrations, committing serious human rights violations - including unlawful killings and torture - that should be prosecuted, the United Nations said on Friday.

The U.N. human rights office, in a report, said it had documented an “alarming number” of 345 people suffering from ‘ocular trauma’ after being hit by pellets fired from anti-riot shotguns. Some 1,615 people remain in pre-trial detention among 28,000 detained since mid-October.

“We have found that the overall management of assemblies by police was carried out in a fundamentally repressive manner,” Imma Guerras-Delgado, U.N. mission team leader, told a Geneva news briefing.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet

