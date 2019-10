A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Chilean military declared another night-time curfew in the capital on Sunday as the government struggled to contain violent protests, looting and arson in the streets over recent fare hikes in public transportation.

The general in charge of security in Santiago announced the curfew would begin at 7 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Sunday and end at 6 a.m. on Monday (0900 GMT).