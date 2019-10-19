Curfew announced in Chilean capital Santiago amid protests

A riot policeman reacts during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Chilean general in charge of security in the capital Santiago under a state of emergency on Saturday announced a curfew in the city and outlying areas amid widespread protests.

General Javier Iturriaga del Campo said a full curfew would be enforced between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“We invite all people to return to their homes to evaluate the measures the government has announced and look after their families and their homes,” the general told reporters in Santiago.