Workers at Chile's Escondida copper mine, world's largest, to walk off job Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: A view of the BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in northern Chile, in Antofagasta, Chile March 31, 2008. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The union of workers at BHP’s Escondida (BHP.AX) copper mine will hold a day-long strike on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with protests in Chile, the union president told Reuters on Monday.

Violent clashes, arson attacks and looting in cities throughout Chile led to at least seven deaths over a weekend marked by chaos in the world’s top copper producing country.

Escondida is the world’s largest copper mine.